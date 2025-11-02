Tigers on your table!

With Bengale Tigris, Sabyasachi invites you to dine in decadence. The 16-piece collection—crafted exclusively for Nilaya by Asian Paints—transforms the act of dining into an opulent ritual. Each hand-painted piece, fashioned from the finest bone china and kissed with 24-carat gold, echoes the untamed poetry of the Sunderbans.
This is not mere tableware; it is a mise-en-scene of modern heritage. Plates, bowls, platters, teapots, and cups compose a symphony of craftsmanship—each motif first drawn by hand, then translated onto porcelain with delicate gold filigree. “We wanted every piece to feel like part of a larger visual story,” says Pavitra Rajaram, Creative Director of Nilaya Anthology.
Sabyasachi’s unmistakable signature—his love for narrative, nostalgia, and nuanced luxury—runs through every curve and contour. The Bengale Tigris palette smolders with old-world allure: deep ivories, burnished golds, and the soft whisper of sepia tones that recall vintage Calcutta evenings. It is, perhaps, Sabyasachi’s most intimate canvas yet. Having already woven his magic through couture, jewellery, and interiors, he now extends his storytelling to the dining table.
“Bengale Tigris draws from the city’s quiet grandeur—its rain-drenched verandas, tropical gardens, and that ineffable nostalgia that haunts old Calcutta,” Rajaram reflects. Hand-painted by the Sabyasachi Art Foundation, each piece feels like a love letter—to Bengal, to beauty, to the art of living well.
Available exclusively at Nilaya Anthology in Mumbai