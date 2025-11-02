Tigers on your table!

With Bengale Tigris, Sabyasachi invites you to dine in decadence. The 16-piece collection—crafted exclusively for Nilaya by Asian Paints—transforms the act of dining into an opulent ritual. Each hand-painted piece, fashioned from the finest bone china and kissed with 24-carat gold, echoes the untamed poetry of the Sunderbans.

This is not mere tableware; it is a mise-en-scene of modern heritage. Plates, bowls, platters, teapots, and cups compose a symphony of craftsmanship—each motif first drawn by hand, then translated onto porcelain with delicate gold filigree. “We wanted every piece to feel like part of a larger visual story,” says Pavitra Rajaram, Creative Director of Nilaya Anthology.