Worn, weathered, and wonderful

It started with a single chair, then a lamp, and eventually a chest of drawers whose grain seemed to hum with stories of the past. For Arshiya Singhvi, these were not mere objects; they were vessels of memory, of craft, and of lives once lived. “I’ve always been drawn to objects that hold stories,” says the founder of RARA. The name RARA itself reflects this ethos. It finds its roots in Italian culture, drawing from the word ‘rara’ that translates to rare. “Each piece we curate is one-of-a-kind or unique, with no second object exactly like it,” Singhvi says.

The first spark came while designing Donna Cucina, her Italian restaurant in Pune’s Kalyani Nagar. “I wanted the space to feel personal, warm, and full of character,” she recalls. To achieve that aesthetic, she began sourcing vintage and antique pieces like hand-woven cane chairs, Burma teak furniture, hand-turned sagwan chairs, or lamps imbued with history. “That whole process made me realise how happy I was finding these pieces, restoring them, and bringing them back to life,” she says. “I just kept collecting more, not for the sake of it, but because each one spoke to me in a way I can’t really describe.”