Let there be light

In the journey from a house to a home, few elements shape mood and memory quite like light. Beyond its utilitarian role, lighting orchestrates how we feel—its glow influencing everything from our physiology to our psychology. Why then, should lighting be confined to function, when it can be celebrated as poetry in design?
From the incandescent warmth of tungsten to the precision of LEDs, light has evolved into a creative medium. Vibhor Sogani, Jaipur-based artist and designer, sees light as the very essence of architecture. “I see light as the fourth dimension of architecture: it shapes how we perceive space, and how space, in turn, makes us feel. My work often begins with a concept or metaphor rather than a form. I am drawn to ideas that express duality: reflection and shadow, permanence and impermanence, silence and energy,” he shares.
His award-winning collection, Casa, is an ode to movement and materiality. Even when unlit, each piece anchors the room as an object of quiet strength. Similarly, Priyanka Narula’s The Wicker Story brings the natural world indoors with sculptural installations crafted from sustainable wicker. Her piece Flowering Vines embodies the rhythm of growth and nature’s fluid geometry. Its design allows adaptability and customisation, giving each space a sense of living, breathing individuality.
Selecting a lighting piece, then, is an act of intention. As Nikita Bansal, Founder of Yaahvi, explains, “Look for form, scale, and material that complement the architecture and mood of the room. Consider how the light will fall and what emotion you want it to evoke.” Her Lagori collection channels nostalgia through a minimalist lens—balancing stone-like forms that evoke the playful energy of the traditional Indian game.
Yet even art must honour purpose. “Proportion is key: a piece that overwhelms or underwhelms can disturb the visual rhythm. Similarly, the quality of light matters as much as the design—its warmth, diffusion, and tone should align with the intended atmosphere,” notes Sogani. To him, a fixture should captivate even when unlit—a sculpture of light and shadow. Intent Made’s Teratai floor lamp, handcrafted in brass using a traditional hammering technique, evokes a lotus unfurling beneath water—a testament to meticulous craftsmanship and poetic design.
From Baccarat’s glittering Le Roi Soleil chandelier—a contemporary reinterpretation of the brand’s iconic Zenith, crowned with the signature red crystal octagon—to Wriver’s Offset table lamp by Studio Sumeet Nagi, with its alabaster shade veined in brown, lighting today transcends mere illumination.
It is emotion, narrative, and artistry—woven together in glow and shadow. Because at its heart, lighting doesn’t just define a room; it defines how we live within it.