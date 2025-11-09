Let there be light

In the journey from a house to a home, few elements shape mood and memory quite like light. Beyond its utilitarian role, lighting orchestrates how we feel—its glow influencing everything from our physiology to our psychology. Why then, should lighting be confined to function, when it can be celebrated as poetry in design?

From the incandescent warmth of tungsten to the precision of LEDs, light has evolved into a creative medium. Vibhor Sogani, Jaipur-based artist and designer, sees light as the very essence of architecture. “I see light as the fourth dimension of architecture: it shapes how we perceive space, and how space, in turn, makes us feel. My work often begins with a concept or metaphor rather than a form. I am drawn to ideas that express duality: reflection and shadow, permanence and impermanence, silence and energy,” he shares.

His award-winning collection, Casa, is an ode to movement and materiality. Even when unlit, each piece anchors the room as an object of quiet strength. Similarly, Priyanka Narula’s The Wicker Story brings the natural world indoors with sculptural installations crafted from sustainable wicker. Her piece Flowering Vines embodies the rhythm of growth and nature’s fluid geometry. Its design allows adaptability and customisation, giving each space a sense of living, breathing individuality.