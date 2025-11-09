The Great Wall of India

Few Indian cities blend art, culture, and spirituality as beautifully as Varanasi. “Every corner of the city whispers a story and this forms the perfect inspiration to create designs that feel timeless, soulful and deeply rooted in Indian tradition” says Neha Jain, founder, UDC Homes, which has recently launched a wallpaper collection called Noor-e-Banaras.

The collection reimagines traditional motifs, rich hues and artisanal craftsmanship intrinsically associated with the city for contemporary spaces. “Each design is an ode to the intricate embroidery traditions of the city where delicate thread work, zari accents, and ornamental patterns once adorned royalty,” says Jain. The finishing exudes the richness of woven silk, the shimmer of metallic threads, and the soulful imperfections of handmade art. The colour palette pays homage to the city’s ever-changing moods—from the soft pastels of dawn over the Ganges to the jewel tones of festive evenings. Hues of saffron, indigo, vermilion, and antique gold evoke the spiritual aura and vibrancy of the place.

Each design captures the tapestry of heritage. For example,‘Banarasi Rangrez’ weaves the grandeur of brocade while‘Gulmohar’is replete with floral motifs. Water colour strokes resembling the flow of the tranquil Ganges adorn the ‘Glory of Ganga’ wallpaper. ‘Kashi Serenity’ is a dreamscape of the city, where temple spires kiss the sky, and the river whispers eternal hymns. ‘Saanjh’ captures the twilight of Kashi, where the ghats shimmer in golden hues, temple bells echo with grace, and the river wears the crown of dusk. ‘Zardozi’ gleams with threads of gold and silver with each motif whispering the grandeur of palaces and the grace of temples.