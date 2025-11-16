A Spanish sojourn: Elbano debuts in India

A beautifully sculpted couple are draped in each other’s arms as their bronze finish offsets the regal throne of purple amethyst atop which they sit. A fuchsia clock fashioned from a large agate stone, casts a striking effect with its naturally occurring variations of colour. A silver oyster shell, open to display the shining pearl within, is created in such painstaking detail as to make the viewer second guess whether it’s been crafted by nature or man.

These are examples of the distinctive home décor items by Ebano. Ever since it opened in 1983 in Barcelona, Spain, this brand has become famous for its pieces crafted in semi-precious stones and sculptures in pure metals. Now, Ebano’s unique wares are available in India for the first time, exclusively at STRROT, a luxury interiors store in New Delhi.