Gambling ads target Indonesian Meta users despite ban

JAKARTA: Gambling promoters are using deceptive marketing tactics to reach Indonesian users across Meta platforms, despite the company's policies and a government crackdown on the illegal practice.

An AFP investigation found dozens of paid gambling adverts disguised as innocuous content to circumvent Meta's ban on such promotions in Indonesia.

Online and offline gambling -- and publicising it -- is outlawed in the country, but billions of dollars still flow through the sector each year.

Meta could potentially face government sanctions if it does not address the violations.

The posts on Facebook, Instagram and Threads appear to promote video games or treatments for conditions such as diabetes. But they redirect users to betting websites.

"It's become really disturbing," said Zee, a 32-year-old Indonesian gamer who encountered the ads on Instagram.

"I suspect their target is people who like playing games, therefore children can also see such advertisements," said Zee, who did not provide her real name due to privacy concerns.

Another 24-year-old social media user, who wished to be identified as Moli, said she always reports such ads on Instagram, but they keep reappearing.

Meta did not respond to requests for comment, but nearly two dozen advertisements AFP shared as a sample were later removed.