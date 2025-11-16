Saddling up in style: Inside the luxury world of Polo

In a culture increasingly defined by status symbols and experiential luxury, polo offers something more tactile and timeless—a chance to live out a legacy rather than just wear it. But this royal pastime doesn’t come cheap. A newcomer entering the polo circuit can expect to invest heavily—both in skill and in spend. Annual expenses can easily cross Rs 50 lakh for a serious amateur. For India’s new-age elites—from business magnates to second-generation entrepreneurs and even luxury influencers—the sport is more than recreation; it’s a statement. In the world of high living, polo is where heritage meets horsepower.

The economics of that aesthetic are, naturally, formidable. A single polo pony, depending on its bloodline and training, can command anywhere between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 25 lakh. Maintaining one—with regular grooming, feeding, vet care, and stable upkeep—easily adds Rs 1-2 lakh to monthly bills. Top players often maintain strings of four to six horses for a single season. Memberships at elite polo clubs across Delhi, Rajasthan, or Mumbai range from Rs 10-25 lakh a year, while private lessons from top coaches can cost Rs 10,000 a session, or more. For the country’s UHNWIs, though, the price tag only enhances the game’s allure—an indulgence that is as much about identity as recreation.

Luxury, in polo, is both the stage and the statement. The accessories—crafted with precision and heritage—form the vocabulary of its opulence. A handcrafted saddle from Argentina, custom-fitted riding boots from Casa Fagliano, a Malaysian cane mallet with a tippa wood head—each piece is an emblem of artisanal perfection. Helmets with carbon-fibre reinforcement and suede finishes, priced upwards of Rs 1 lakh, merge function with finesse. Imported tack sets from England can cross Rs 3-5 lakh, while bespoke stable gear from brands like Kentaur or Prestige Italy turn even the barn into an atelier of refinement.