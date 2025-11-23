A Taste of Time Well Spent

Nestled in Sangam Courtyard and conceived by restaurateur Tanveer Kwatra, this chic yet soulful space brings together slow cooking, modern design, and that rare Delhi luxury—time.
Food: The menu leans heavily on open-flame techniques. The amuse bouche of corn purée is an instant favourite, its creamy richness perfectly balanced by the flavoured and crunchy toppings. The harissa-rubbed chicken with pico de gallo brings a smoky edge and bright citrus lift, while the lamb tsukune with basil-mustard glaze offers a tender, umami-rich finish. Don’t forget to order the pistachio tiramisu. But if you have to have just two things here, go for the prawns, and the housemade gelatos. The drinks mirror the food philosophy—playful yet polished. The papaya and curry-leaf mimosa is both tropical and surprising, while the lychee-sesame sour hits that perfect sweet-savoury note.
Décor: Designed for comfort with a creative soul, the space pairs earthy tones with subtle glam—think textured walls, amber-lit corners, and statement art that invites you to pause. The lighting, especially the ethereal “Candies” installation by Arjun Rathi, casts a warm, flattering glow across the room, while striking photo-art by Rohit Chawla adds personality without overpowering.
Service: The staff move with the ease of people who understand the joy of slow dining. They’re quick with a recommendation, happy to chat about the open-fire kitchen, and patient enough to let your meal unfold naturally.
Price: The cost for two may be on the higher side (`4,000 + taxes), but what you’re paying for isn’t just a meal—it’s atmosphere, craft, and care.
Address: Ground Floor, Sangam Courtyard, RK Puram, New Delhi