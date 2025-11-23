A Taste of Time Well Spent

Nestled in Sangam Courtyard and conceived by restaurateur Tanveer Kwatra, this chic yet soulful space brings together slow cooking, modern design, and that rare Delhi luxury—time.

Food: The menu leans heavily on open-flame techniques. The amuse bouche of corn purée is an instant favourite, its creamy richness perfectly balanced by the flavoured and crunchy toppings. The harissa-rubbed chicken with pico de gallo brings a smoky edge and bright citrus lift, while the lamb tsukune with basil-mustard glaze offers a tender, umami-rich finish. Don’t forget to order the pistachio tiramisu. But if you have to have just two things here, go for the prawns, and the housemade gelatos. The drinks mirror the food philosophy—playful yet polished. The papaya and curry-leaf mimosa is both tropical and surprising, while the lychee-sesame sour hits that perfect sweet-savoury note.