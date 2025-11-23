Caught in time: Jaipur Watch Company’s newly unveiled Elephant ring watch

When does a watch cease to be a watch? When it becomes a piece of jewellery, if the latest offering from the Jaipur Watch Company (JWC) is anything to go by. Founded in 2013, JWC has carved a niche for itself with elegant timepieces that combine Indian craftsmanship with haute horology. Their Elephant Ring Watch is sure to stop you—and your admirers—in their tracks, quite like if you encountered an actual elephant in the wild.

Handcrafted using techniques perfected in Rajasthan over centuries, the ring watch features a vibrant green enamel elephant framed by the dazzle of polki diamonds, all set in 18-carat gold. If that wasn’t enough, the piece is further embellished with 2.64 carats of fine diamonds, and two 0.50-carat diamonds. The elephant forms the lid, which opens to reveal a mother-of-pearl dial watch. “Ring designing was easy, but making a lid with a watch inside was the real challenge, as it had to be functional and durable,” reveals Gaurav Mehta, founder and designer of JWC.

Priced at Rs 11.21 lakh, it’s not the most expensive watch they have ever produced, but for Mehta it’s certainly “a special one”, signifying the next stage of evolution for JWC.Only five units are available and the ring size can be customised. “Our vision has always been to go beyond watchmaking by creating objects of timeless beauty that carry the weight of our history,” says Mehta. “This elephant-inspired timepiece is…meant to be cherished and worn for generations.”

Is it a ring? Is it a watch? We don’t quite know—but it is certainly timeless.