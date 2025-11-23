Knot your usual art

The works began as tiny paintings on silk—quiet, intimate, almost secretive. No one expected them to one day leap into wool. But that’s exactly what happened when Princess Pea teamed up with Jaipur Rugs to create DAYS, a four-piece capsule that started as a small art project and grew into a joyful creative match.

For Yogesh Chaudhary, Director at Jaipur Rugs, the pairing felt effortless. “We’ve always believed that true artistry lies in storytelling—stories that go beyond craft, identity, and geography. Princess Pea’s work beautifully questions ideas of self, gender, and individuality, while our weavers express similar emotions through their knots and textures,” he says.

Princess Pea—artist Natasha Preenja’s famously masked alter ego—usually works in pigments and silk. Rugs, however, were unknown territory. “My work usually lives in the space of silk and pigment, and I was curious to see how that could evolve through the medium of wool and weave. I knew Jaipur Rugs would approach this translation with care and authenticity, ensuring the essence of my work was not just preserved but expanded,” she says.