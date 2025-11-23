Sew much for tradition

Textiles have always been the quiet heartbeat of EKA. Founded by designer Rina Singh in 2011, the label begins every collection not with a sketch but with a fabric—letting texture, craft, and memory direct the design long before any trend enters the conversation. The Autumn/Winter 2025 collection stays true to this instinct, drawing inspiration from the delicate, double-sided Chamba Rumal embroidery of Himachal Pradesh.

“I’ve always been drawn to the unfinished and the raw,” Singh says. “When I discovered an incomplete Chamba Rumal in Ahmedabad, it felt like a quiet conversation across time. The piece had visible pencil marks and half-done floral motifs. Funnily, the dealer asked me, ‘Why are you buying this?’ But I found it so beautiful that I had to buy it.”

India’s textile heritage is vast—a tapestry woven across remote craft villages, temple towns, and hidden artistic enclaves. These fabrics carry the weight of generations, and for EKA, they have always been an inexhaustible well of inspiration. Yet Singh’s reverence for heritage arrives with a distinctly modern gaze. Even with Chamba Rumals—traditionally executed in satin stitch with resham threads, where the front and back mirror each other in beauty—she resisted the urge to replicate. Instead, she translated their spirit into woven motifs, embroidered flourishes, and layered textures that honour tradition without becoming bound to it.