Cookware with clout

Indian kitchens today aren’t just cooking—they’re performing. There’s a new energy simmering under every stovetop, a delicious collision of tradition, tech and unapologetic glamour. “This shift is driving the demand for materials that are safe, durable, and performance-oriented,” says Niharika Joshi, founder, Cumin Co. And she’s not exaggerating. The cookware conversation has turned red-hot, stirred by debates on materials, coatings and chemistry. What’s emerging now is a refined pivot: cookware engineered with intention, designed to impress.

“There’s a shift towards better-engineered materials,” adds Umesh Guptaa, Managing Director, Bergner India. The market agrees. According to Grand View Research, India’s kitchenware segment—valued at USD 5,229.9 million in 2024—is projected to nearly double by 2033, hitting a glossy USD 10,889 million. But let’s talk about the design moment. Innovation labs are working overtime, and suddenly your kadhai is giving couture. Enamel-bright colours, architectural curves, ergonomic handles that feel like jewellery, and silhouettes crafted with the kind of confidence that refuses to be shoved into a cabinet. This is cookware entering its maximal era—bold, sculptural, show-off-worthy.