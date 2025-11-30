Cookware with clout

Indian kitchens today aren’t just cooking—they’re performing. There’s a new energy simmering under every stovetop, a delicious collision of tradition, tech and unapologetic glamour. “This shift is driving the demand for materials that are safe, durable, and performance-oriented,” says Niharika Joshi, founder, Cumin Co. And she’s not exaggerating. The cookware conversation has turned red-hot, stirred by debates on materials, coatings and chemistry. What’s emerging now is a refined pivot: cookware engineered with intention, designed to impress.
“There’s a shift towards better-engineered materials,” adds Umesh Guptaa, Managing Director, Bergner India. The market agrees. According to Grand View Research, India’s kitchenware segment—valued at USD 5,229.9 million in 2024—is projected to nearly double by 2033, hitting a glossy USD 10,889 million. But let’s talk about the design moment. Innovation labs are working overtime, and suddenly your kadhai is giving couture. Enamel-bright colours, architectural curves, ergonomic handles that feel like jewellery, and silhouettes crafted with the kind of confidence that refuses to be shoved into a cabinet. This is cookware entering its maximal era—bold, sculptural, show-off-worthy.
And that leads to the most seductive shift of all: cookware that doubles as serveware. Today’s pans and casseroles aren’t just moving from stove to table—they’re strutting. “Kitchens are more social, where people cook more, host more and want to show the cookware they use,” says Himanshi Tandon, Co-founder and CMO, Ember. “There is also a move towards fewer, better pieces rather than separate pans and serving dishes.”
Translation: your cookware is no longer a tool; it’s a talking point. One impeccably designed casserole replacing three clunky hand-me-downs. A kadhai chic enough to serve biryani in. A pan polished and poised even when it’s off-duty and lounging on your counter. Because what’s bubbling in today’s Indian kitchens isn’t just dal, pasta or Sunday fry-ups—it’s a full-blown cookware renaissance. One where performance meets polish, durability meets drama, and functionality meets a little flirtation. And honestly? We’re eating it up.