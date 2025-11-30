Hues of heritage

Colors of Legacy is a heartfelt tribute to India’s rich heritage that combines the grace of the past with the ease of the present. This collection features handcrafted furniture made in teakwood, elegant cane detailing and carefully chosen decor pieces that feel familiar yet fresh. The collection comprises four-poster beds, carved wooden railings, hand-painted artworks, and accents.

Every piece carries a story—whether it’s in the texture of the wood, the form of a chair or the personality of a painting on the wall. “The idea was to create a sense of nostalgia while keeping everything warm, inviting and very much a part of contemporary living. Legacy is not something frozen in time, but something that can continue to grow and evolve beautifully,” says Meera Pyarelal, Founder and Creative Director, Temple Town.

The material palette of this collection is rooted in natural beauty. The walls carry a quiet calmness, while the furniture adds character with its natural grains and textures. Soft textiles and earthy tones tie everything together. “We have used solid teak, cane, terracotta flooring, and touches of brass to create warmth and depth,” says Pyarelal.