Bagging the right investment

Louis Vuitton follows a similar playbook, using limited editions, collaborations, and VIP allocations to keep demand feverish. Its limited edition Capucines or Petite Malle bags often retail for $5,000-$6,000 (₹4.3-5.2 lakh) but can resell for nearly double depending on rarity. Chanel, too, has mastered the art of exclusivity. A Classic Flap bag purchased at retail for around $7,000 (₹6 lakh) can resell for $10,000-$15,000 (₹8.7-13 lakh), while rare seasonal or collector’s pieces have crossed $50,000 (₹43.7 lakh) at high-profile auctions.

Sourcing these coveted pieces is an art in itself. For many collectors, it starts at the boutiques, where relationships with store staff and brand loyalty often determine access. Beyond the store, the secondary market thrives. Specialist resellers, luxury marketplaces, and auctions offer a way to secure rare editions and discontinued models. Some auctions have turned handbags into headline-grabbing events. In July 2025, Jane Birkin’s original Birkin bag, crafted in 1984‑85 as the prototype that inspired the now-iconic design, sold at Sotheby’s Paris auction for $10.1 million. The bag had been personally used by her for nearly a decade. In 2021, a rare crocodile leather Chanel bag fetched over $100,000 (₹87 lakh) at Sotheby’s, proving that collectors are willing to pay top dollar for exclusivity, craftsmanship, and history.

And here’s where fashion meets finance: unlike stocks, luxury bags don’t pay dividends—but they can outperform traditional investments. Consider a $10,000 Chanel Classic Flap bag purchased today. If its value appreciates at just 10 per cent annually—a conservative estimate for a sought-after collector’s piece—in 10 years it could be worth around $25,900 (₹22.7 lakh). By comparison, the same $10,000 invested in the S&P 500 over the past decade would be worth roughly $27,000 (₹23.7 lakh), putting luxury bags firmly in the conversation as both style statements and potential stores of value.