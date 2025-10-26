The stone cold glow

Clusters of glass orbs shimmer in black and white, perched as if caught mid-tumble, while hammered aluminium rises like golden stone towers, each strike leaving a distinct mark of the hand that made it. Chandeliers hover like fragile constellations, floor lamps command presence with bold, stacked forms, and table lamps nestle into corners like playful whispers. Wall sconces, compact yet sculptural, extend the collection’s delicate rhythm into hallways and intimate spaces. This is the Lagori Collection, where childhood play becomes luminous art.

For Nikita Bansal, founder of Yaahvi, the collection is deeply personal. It traces back to sun-drenched afternoons in Assam, where the game of Lagori—a simple contest of stacking seven stones only to knock them down again—was a portal to joy. “Lagori taught me balance in ways words never could,” she reflects. “The stones wobbled, collapsed, and rose again, each fall and rebuild a rhythm I wanted to capture in light.”

The collection achieves this through the dialogue between two materials: hand-cut, diamond-patterned glass and repoussé aluminium. The glass, in stark black and white, is meticulously carved with a diamond tool, evoking banded rocks and elemental textures. By contrast, the aluminium is bold and tactile, hammered into life by rhythm and force. Together, they create a balanced interplay.