A ‘peace’ of Kawaii: Cute, Japanese-inspired decor is an emerging interiors trend

With digital overload and constant stress dominating life, soft colours and whimsical objects work like visual therapy. That’s what Kawaii interiors aims to do. When GS Shruti (@shrustudies), a student and digital creator, finally began decorating her room, she knew exactly what she wanted – pastels, comfort, and magic. “It was always a dream to have my own space and decorate it how I like. I love pastels, especially pink and white. Right now, I am happy with my desk area,” she says.
For Shruti, who loves all things cute and cosy, the Kawaii aesthetic is more than a design choice. “My room is my comfort place, I turn on my yellow lamp, light a candle, read or watch videos, and it gives me peace.”
“For many, especially women, a Kawaii room becomes a peaceful retreat. Research suggests that having a carefully designed space can positively impact mood, productivity, and concentration, making it easier for children and young adults to focus,” adds Siri Shekar, a Bengaluru-based architect.
Beyond just cute
The Japanese word ‘Kawaii’ is often translated to ‘cute’, but in reality, it is a cultural movement shaping fashion, art, music, lifestyle, and increasingly, interiors. “The aesthetic is getting popular because it feels like a warm hug in a busy world,” says Chandana (@chandu.diaries), an influencer and culture enthusiast. “I love how it brings soft colours and cute little things into everyday life, and it makes me happy. My go-to colour combo is pink, white, and beige,” she adds.
In India, design expertise in Kawaii interiors is still emerging, though awareness and interest are steadily growing. Pastels are now replacing sterile whites or loud pop tones, offering a gentler, alternative that prioritises warmth and individuality. Think cloud-shaped lamps, pastel rugs, mushroom motifs, wall stickers, cute bowls, miniatures, and other playful accessories. These elements evoke calm and a sense of wonder.
Future’s pink!
Trend reports highlight the growing popularity of playful, youthful shades in interiors. Thrift pink, a cheerful tone closely linked to Kawaii aesthetics, is gaining attention for its light-hearted and fun qualities and is expected to shape interiors in the upcoming seasons. This colour is valued for its ability to brighten spaces and introduce warmth, creating a playful yet comforting atmosphere. Alongside soft pastels, it reflects a broader shift where interiors embrace a ‘kidult’ spirit, blending youthful energy with adult functionality.
Designer toys like Pucky and Labubu too are becoming home decor as collectible accents, blurring the line between toy shelves and living spaces.
According to Bengaluru-based product designer Anjana, Kawaii isn’t just about cute characters; it’s a broader vibe inspired by Japan’s fashion, lifestyle, art, and music. “Soft aesthetics with warm and pastel hues can transform interiors, bringing comfort and optimism while creating a serene, joyful atmosphere. In home decor, this translates to pastel furniture, soft textile accents like sheets, cushions, curtains, rugs, and throws, along with plush toys, fairy lights, florals, framed art, and floral lamps,” she says.
For Richa Dessai (@ri.dailyy), a Goa-based content creator and professional baker, the Kawaii aesthetic has also been about finding joy in gradual transformation. “I’ve always been drawn to soft, cosy, and cheerful spaces that brighten my mood. For me, decorating wasn’t just about making the room look pretty; it was about creating an environment where I feel happy and inspired every single day. It has been a slow process of collecting little pieces over time, but that’s what makes it feel personal and meaningful.”
One corner at a time
Kawaii-inspired decor does not have to be expensive. Even small touches can transform a room, like pastel bedding, floral lamps, or framed prints with soft motifs. “I just used the stuff I had collected over time, and then added a few new things from online and Instagram shops. Most of them were affordable,” Shruti says.
Her biggest learning? Do not rush. “I made the mistake of buying trending items just because they were popular. Now, I think more carefully before I purchase. It is better to take your time and build a space that reflects your true aesthetic.”
Dessai insists the essence of Kawaii interior lies in authenticity. “Focus on pieces that really speak to you, rather than rushing to fill every corner. Slowly collecting items you love makes your room feel personal and meaningful. You can mix DIY projects, thrifted finds, and small, affordable accents with a few statement pieces to create a unique look. At its heart, Kawaii is about curating a space that feels soft, cosy and uniquely you,” she says.
Pastel living
“Pastel shades have a calming effect on the mind, creating joy and optimism,” Anjana adds. “It is no surprise that many, especially Gen Zs and Millennials, are drawn to these interiors for comfort and personal expression.
The aesthetic also mirrors a broader cultural shift. With the blurring of childhood and adulthood boundaries in fashion and lifestyle, interiors too are embracing this ‘kidult’ spirit. Sonika Khurana, an interior design content creator, notes that pastels can be integrated practically into any home. “These pastel shades can be introduced in multiple ways. A pastel-painted wall behind the study desk, laminates in soft hues for storage units, or furnishings like curtains and chairs in calming tones can transform the energy of the space. The idea is to create a space that feels peaceful yet inspiring.”
Comfort corners
Finding comfort in personal spaces is central to the Kawaii aesthetic. Chandana reflects, “After a long, stressful day, I always find myself craving the comfort of my space. It reminds me that good things will come, even if they take time, so just be patient and enjoy where you are right now.”
Kawaii isn’t limited to bedrooms or study corners. Pastel kitchenware, whimsical storage jars, or a make-up table with soft drawers and floral lamps can turn everyday routines into moments of joy. Even living areas can embrace this playful, calming aesthetic.
It’s in these little corners and cosy details that the true charm of Kawaii comes alive, turning everyday spaces into sources of warmth and delight. And maybe that is the true spirit of Kawaii, finding joy and peace in the little things.