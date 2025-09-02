A ‘peace’ of Kawaii: Cute, Japanese-inspired decor is an emerging interiors trend

With digital overload and constant stress dominating life, soft colours and whimsical objects work like visual therapy. That’s what Kawaii interiors aims to do. When GS Shruti (@shrustudies), a student and digital creator, finally began decorating her room, she knew exactly what she wanted – pastels, comfort, and magic. “It was always a dream to have my own space and decorate it how I like. I love pastels, especially pink and white. Right now, I am happy with my desk area,” she says.

For Shruti, who loves all things cute and cosy, the Kawaii aesthetic is more than a design choice. “My room is my comfort place, I turn on my yellow lamp, light a candle, read or watch videos, and it gives me peace.”

“For many, especially women, a Kawaii room becomes a peaceful retreat. Research suggests that having a carefully designed space can positively impact mood, productivity, and concentration, making it easier for children and young adults to focus,” adds Siri Shekar, a Bengaluru-based architect.

Beyond just cute

The Japanese word ‘Kawaii’ is often translated to ‘cute’, but in reality, it is a cultural movement shaping fashion, art, music, lifestyle, and increasingly, interiors. “The aesthetic is getting popular because it feels like a warm hug in a busy world,” says Chandana (@chandu.diaries), an influencer and culture enthusiast. “I love how it brings soft colours and cute little things into everyday life, and it makes me happy. My go-to colour combo is pink, white, and beige,” she adds.

In India, design expertise in Kawaii interiors is still emerging, though awareness and interest are steadily growing. Pastels are now replacing sterile whites or loud pop tones, offering a gentler, alternative that prioritises warmth and individuality. Think cloud-shaped lamps, pastel rugs, mushroom motifs, wall stickers, cute bowls, miniatures, and other playful accessories. These elements evoke calm and a sense of wonder.