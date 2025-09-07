The season of seaside couture

Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Jacquemus, Dior, Borsalino, and Armani are staking their own claims to Europe’s most coveted shorelines, each layering private beach clubs with their own brand DNA. The result? A summer of unparalleled sophistication where lounging comes with logo-ed linens, seaside cocktails with couture flair, and sunbathing beneath parasols that double as art installations.

Entry into this new echelon of coastal cool comes at a price. But for those who see travel as the ultimate luxury accessory, Europe’s fashion-fuelled beach clubs are the only way to summer.