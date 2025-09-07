The season of seaside couture

Hospitality has long flirted with fashion, but this season, the affair has blossomed into full-blown haute couture. Across Europe, luxury beach clubs and storied resorts are transforming into catwalks by the sea, as designer brands turn summer escapes into curated lifestyle experiences. Think capsule collections, branded boutiques, immersive wellness rituals, and a calendar of bespoke soirées, all designed for travellers whose holidays are as stylish as their wardrobe. Dolce & Gabbana is leading the charge. On Pampelonne Beach in St. Tropez, Casa Amor has been reborn in vivid Carretto prints, while on Tuscany’s glittering Forte dei Marmi coast, Twiga is cloaked in golden sands and 1940s-inspired Banano décor. Further south in Sicily, the San Domenico Palace aka The White Lotus hotel is pure Dolce & Gabbana fantasia, complete with parasols and granita carts wrapped in Blu Mediterraneo prints, alongside limited-edition kaftans and accessories.
Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Jacquemus, Dior, Borsalino, and Armani are staking their own claims to Europe’s most coveted shorelines, each layering private beach clubs with their own brand DNA. The result? A summer of unparalleled sophistication where lounging comes with logo-ed linens, seaside cocktails with couture flair, and sunbathing beneath parasols that double as art installations.
Entry into this new echelon of coastal cool comes at a price. But for those who see travel as the ultimate luxury accessory, Europe’s fashion-fuelled beach clubs are the only way to summer.