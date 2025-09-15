Scent of self

In a world where everyone’s chasing uniqueness, smelling like the crowd just won’t cut it. Enter Scentzania, the India rebrand of Singapore-based Scentopia Perfumes, where scent becomes a personal statement—crafted, not chosen. Brought to India by founder Prachi Saini Garg, this immersive fragrance studio doesn't just sell perfumes—it lets you bottle your essence.

“We’re ready to offer locally fulfilled, globally consistent quality,” says Garg. And she means it. From recreating the nostalgic scent of a grandparent’s signature cologne to bottling the petrichor of Indian monsoons, Scentzania is turning memories, moods, and identities into wearable emotions. This isn’t perfumery. It’s scent storytelling.

Garg’s journey into fragrance began during her maternity break—a hobby that bloomed into obsession. A move to Singapore later, and she was inducted as an olfactory artist with the National Museum. “An on-the-job training with a reputed organisation proved to be the springboard for my fragrance kits, equipped to enable group perfume-making at scale,” she recalls. What followed was a mission: to democratise the art of personalised scent in a way that blends science, emotion, and technology.

Now with flagship stores in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, Scentzania has reimagined what a perfume experience looks like. The traditional wrist-spritz is replaced by a curated fragrance kit—complete with a crystal perfume bottle, carrier oil, numbered essential oil vials, and scent wands. The process begins with a quirky “Perfume Personality Quiz,” tailored separately for men and women. But this isn’t your average personality test. It asks lifestyle-driven questions—your ideal weekend, your approach to dating, your stress response—and each answer aligns with a specific scent family: citrus, fresh, floral, woody, or oriental.