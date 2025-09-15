Scent of self
In a world where everyone’s chasing uniqueness, smelling like the crowd just won’t cut it. Enter Scentzania, the India rebrand of Singapore-based Scentopia Perfumes, where scent becomes a personal statement—crafted, not chosen. Brought to India by founder Prachi Saini Garg, this immersive fragrance studio doesn't just sell perfumes—it lets you bottle your essence.
“We’re ready to offer locally fulfilled, globally consistent quality,” says Garg. And she means it. From recreating the nostalgic scent of a grandparent’s signature cologne to bottling the petrichor of Indian monsoons, Scentzania is turning memories, moods, and identities into wearable emotions. This isn’t perfumery. It’s scent storytelling.
Garg’s journey into fragrance began during her maternity break—a hobby that bloomed into obsession. A move to Singapore later, and she was inducted as an olfactory artist with the National Museum. “An on-the-job training with a reputed organisation proved to be the springboard for my fragrance kits, equipped to enable group perfume-making at scale,” she recalls. What followed was a mission: to democratise the art of personalised scent in a way that blends science, emotion, and technology.
Now with flagship stores in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, Scentzania has reimagined what a perfume experience looks like. The traditional wrist-spritz is replaced by a curated fragrance kit—complete with a crystal perfume bottle, carrier oil, numbered essential oil vials, and scent wands. The process begins with a quirky “Perfume Personality Quiz,” tailored separately for men and women. But this isn’t your average personality test. It asks lifestyle-driven questions—your ideal weekend, your approach to dating, your stress response—and each answer aligns with a specific scent family: citrus, fresh, floral, woody, or oriental.
You count your choices, match them to corresponding vials, and follow a simple formula: X drops of this, Y drops of that. Mix it all with the base oil and you’ve just bottled a piece of your personality. Invisible to the eye, yet entirely unmistakable.
“Discovering a perfume that reverberates with you is more than selecting one off the rack,” Garg explains. That philosophy drives Scentzania’s use of tech-forward tools. AI-powered, touchless aroma machines ensure each blend is both precise and hygienic. And once your concoction is mixed, a professional perfumer steps in to refine and elevate your formula into something truly luxurious.
But the brand isn’t stopping there. Garg and her team are currently experimenting with EEG-powered headbands to read brainwave responses to different fragrances. “We want to build a future where your brain tells you what scent feels like ‘home,’” she says. The vision is bold: to forge an emotional, even neurological connection between scent and self. Because why settle for a fragrance that just smells good, when you can wear one that feels like you?
Call it a mood. A memory. A story you wear. With Scentzania, your scent isn’t chosen—it’s discovered.