Passport to the extraordinary

Last month, Dubai-based Nisha Mulla and her husband took their two kids on an expedition into Þríhnúkar, a dormant volcano in Iceland that last erupted 4,500 years ago. They were led by a geologist into the only accessible lava chamber on Earth. A few years ago, another avid traveller and businessman Gaurav Sekhri attended the Calgary Stampede, a 10-day rodeo event known as The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth. Both these trips were planned by Mumbai-based Kamaya Sangodkar, a hyper-personalised experiential Itineraries curator and founder of The Pravasi.
Since 2012, Sangodkar has been tailoring luxury travel experiences and stays where packages begin at $10,000 and can go up to $1,00,000 (approximately `80 lakh) per family. Her clients—well-travelled HNIs (high net worth individuals) and Ultra HNIs seeking an experience of a lifetime—are spread across India, London, Los Angeles, Singapore and Australia. The trip could revolve around a $65,000 safari charter in Masai Mara with private dining in the wild, a floating champagne breakfast on a catamaran in Bora Bora, an underground wine tasting with a sommelier in a 300-year-old cellar in Burgundy or slow-living in Japan with private sessions on samurai sword techniques are on the cards. “Right from their aircraft seats to the playlist waiting at their private villa, we collaborate with artisans, chefs, and creators worldwide—from bakers in Paris to painters in Kyoto. We also offer access to our invite-only private members’ club that promises them concierge service anywhere in the world,” she adds.
Tarun Rai Sharma, founder of Luxtryp Travel Experiences, adds, “The classic ‘must-see’ destinations no longer hold excitement.” Luxury, he explains, is not defined by opulence but by exclusivity and meaning. It could be front-row access to global sporting or cultural events, paired with private encounters far beyond public reach, living aboard a diving expedition in a remote marine sanctuary, with a handpicked team. “The trips remain discreet because they are deeply personal,” says Rai. Delhi-based Elite Butlers Hospitality is a 360° luxury lifestyle concierge, extrapolating its expertise into curating and managing ultra-rare experiences for today’s new generation of ultra-rich. Vipul Chauhan, Director of Strategy & Operations at Elite Butlers India & UAE, dissects his customers into two types. “One group looks for exclusivity as a declaration, the boast factor that comes with once-in-a-lifetime experiences. The other looks for complete secrecy, where privacy is the only real luxury,” he says.
Sekhri, believes the seamless experience with 24 concierge service for assistance and personalisation of the experience validates the cost.“Luxury travel is all about slow living and a deeper experience,” says Sekhri. For Mulla, her recently concluded trip to Iceland was a way of nurturing curiosity, confidence, and adaptability in her kids. “We value seclusion, personalised service, and freedom from crowds,” she says. Because luxury today isn’t about five stars, it’s about once-in-a-lifetime stories worth telling.