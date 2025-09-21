Passport to the extraordinary

Last month, Dubai-based Nisha Mulla and her husband took their two kids on an expedition into Þríhnúkar, a dormant volcano in Iceland that last erupted 4,500 years ago. They were led by a geologist into the only accessible lava chamber on Earth. A few years ago, another avid traveller and businessman Gaurav Sekhri attended the Calgary Stampede, a 10-day rodeo event known as The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth. Both these trips were planned by Mumbai-based Kamaya Sangodkar, a hyper-personalised experiential Itineraries curator and founder of The Pravasi.

Since 2012, Sangodkar has been tailoring luxury travel experiences and stays where packages begin at $10,000 and can go up to $1,00,000 (approximately `80 lakh) per family. Her clients—well-travelled HNIs (high net worth individuals) and Ultra HNIs seeking an experience of a lifetime—are spread across India, London, Los Angeles, Singapore and Australia. The trip could revolve around a $65,000 safari charter in Masai Mara with private dining in the wild, a floating champagne breakfast on a catamaran in Bora Bora, an underground wine tasting with a sommelier in a 300-year-old cellar in Burgundy or slow-living in Japan with private sessions on samurai sword techniques are on the cards. “Right from their aircraft seats to the playlist waiting at their private villa, we collaborate with artisans, chefs, and creators worldwide—from bakers in Paris to painters in Kyoto. We also offer access to our invite-only private members’ club that promises them concierge service anywhere in the world,” she adds.