When in doubt, wing It

Pride of the past, seat of the future: the classic wingback chair has sealed its legacy as a testament of timeless heritage. It was first introduced in England as a response to a need: protection against cold drafts and sunless evenings. As a result, the easy chair became a popular patent, with a long back with wing-like extensions on either side to block out wind. A major plus was the engulfing structure of the body, in which the deep seat and long silhouette did well to trap heat from a fireplace in front.

“What made it popular in India is aspiration,” says Ananth Ramaswamy, Creative Director of Chester’s India. Now, it’s taking up space in homes as a status symbol of the high life. Coupled with an ottoman but never sold in pairs, this is a chair that signifies a time to slow down and savour solitude. “This chair is meant for studies or quiet corners in living rooms,” he says. In the past decade, an 18th century Chippendale carved mahogany easy chair auctioned for a whopping `2.5 crore! In India, a classic wingback can go for anywhere upwards of a lakh. “While earlier you saw these chairs in solids or a basic print, they are now available in flamboyant prints and fabrics,” says Shabnam Gupta, founder of The Orange Lane and Peacock Life .