All ready for the museum

Ravoh’s Museum Collection is designed for the collector. Each piece is a curated experience like in a museum. It isn’t about trends or spectacle. Its ethos is intentional living, quiet elegance, and a return to design that lasts. It is made for those seeking stories of lasting craftsmanship and legacy.
Merging Indian consciousness and Daniele Lo Scalzo Moscheri’s designs, Ravoh understands the emotional depth of Indian heritage and the refined precision of Italian designs.
“The Indian ethos and timeless craftsmanship are enriched with contemporary global influences, offering personalised pieces that reflect a blend of tradition and modernity,” says Somya Vohra, co-founder of Ravoh.
The collection uses an interesting material palette of Italian marbles, plush fine leathers, Loro Piana upholstery fabrics, rich wood, and metal. “We can see a unique design vocabulary in the Milano Dining Table’s rounded form and gently arched base and the Sistine Chair’s playful, scooped shape. Another key piece is the angular Pence Chair, which avoids sharp edges; its leather boards are skilfully bent and shaped to suggest a soft, nearly sheet-like tactility,” says Vohra. The Vault Island integrates cabinetry and customised storage, a quiet testament to Ravoh’s devotion to both form and function.
