All ready for the museum

Ravoh’s Museum Collection is designed for the collector. Each piece is a curated experience like in a museum. It isn’t about trends or spectacle. Its ethos is intentional living, quiet elegance, and a return to design that lasts. It is made for those seeking stories of lasting craftsmanship and legacy.

Merging Indian consciousness and Daniele Lo Scalzo Moscheri’s designs, Ravoh understands the emotional depth of Indian heritage and the refined precision of Italian designs.

“The Indian ethos and timeless craftsmanship are enriched with contemporary global influences, offering personalised pieces that reflect a blend of tradition and modernity,” says Somya Vohra, co-founder of Ravoh.