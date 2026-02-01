Left High and Dry

The high-effort boyfriend is the internet’s newest romantic ideal—planning elaborate surprises, documenting devotion through reels, turning everyday affection into something cinematic. He appears as the antidote to bare-minimum love, proof that romance is alive and thriving. But what begins as a corrective is fast becoming another kind of pressure, where love is judged not by mutual care but by how convincingly it can be displayed.

At the heart of the trend is a subtle shift: relationships are no longer just lived, they are staged. Affection becomes evidence. Dates double as content. Gifts are expected to be grand, aesthetic, and instantly legible to an audience. Love moves from the private space between two people into the public arena, where validation comes in likes, shares, and approval from strangers.

Indian psychologists are increasingly uneasy with this transformation. Delhi clinical psychiatrist Dr Shefali Batra notes that constant spectacle distorts emotional priorities. “When partners expect love to be proven through grand gestures,” she says, “they stop articulating their real needs—emotional safety, listening, consistency. Over time, disappointment becomes inevitable.” The relationship looks full, but feels hollow