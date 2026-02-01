Return to Rattan

In a world ruled by quick convenience, the Burma Edit by Pantai Pura calls us back to touch, texture, and an intentional way of living. Crafted in warm Burmese rattan with sculptural curves and minimalist silhouettes, these pieces bring a quiet sense of calm to contemporary homes. Rupika Harshwardhan P, Founder of Pantai Pura, says, “It is a celebration of simplicity, mindful living, and the quiet beauty of handcrafted design. At Pantai Pura, our philosophy has always been that every piece loves you back, and this collection is an embodiment of that sentiment.”

Rooted in tropical ease and everyday elegance, the curation spans nine thoughtfully designed objects that elevate daily rituals—from the Core Alresco Bar and Royal Boat Tray to the Round Fruit Bowl, Underplate, Storage Box, and Wine Bottle Holder. “These pieces are crafted to seamlessly fit into everyday routines, hosting guests, enjoying meals, organising small essentials, or creating inviting corners at home… Every piece is created to be used, admired, and to quietly enhance the living experience,” adds Harshwardhan.