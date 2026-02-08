Carpet bombing

It’s often said that a rug doesn’t just change how a room looks—it changes how you inhabit it. That feels especially true with the rugs from Ardhi Looms, the textile studio founded by sister duo Saina and Kanika Takkar. “At Ardhi Looms, a rug is never treated as a surface alone. It is a repository of time, labour, and inherited knowledge,” they say. “Each piece is handmade and crafted slowly. We do not aim for uniformity or perfection; instead, we allow subtle irregularities to remain, believing they carry the intelligence of the maker. Our rugs are created to outlive trends.”

Their new capsule collection, Patterns of Past, Palettes of Today, channels nostalgia with restraint. Inspired by a desire to safeguard disappearing visual and material traditions, the duo looked not to ornament in its most ornate form, but to the beauty revealed after decades of use. It is essentially a study of how time edits: florals loosen, medallions fragment, borders dissolve into texture. .

The making is equally intentional. “The process involved studying archival rugs, refreshing artisan memory and reproducing techniques passed down within weaving communities,” they explain. Designs are pared back, allowing texture to lead rather than pattern to dominate. New Zealand wool provides structure and longevity while bamboo silk adds softness and a subtle sheen. Artisans introduce shifts in pile height and density so surfaces respond to both light and touch. Motifs are drawn from traditional Persian rug vocabularies—florals, medallions, borders, geometry—but are allowed to break, recede, and blur. Pattern is present, but never insistent. The palette whispers rather than shouts: warm ivories, sun-aged ochres, burnished rusts, and softened greys. Bamboo silk catches light quietly against the grounded heft of wool, with surfaces revealing themselves slowly across the day. The result is understated luxury—rugs that anchor a space without overwhelming it.