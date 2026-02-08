Opening the trunk

The story of Nappa Dori began in 2010—not in a high-fashion boardroom, but in a 100-sq-ft scooter garage in Hauz Khas Village, Delhi. Today, that garage has shapeshifted into a global footprint. From high-traffic airport lounges to flagship boutiques in London and Dubai, Nappa Dori has become a “point of experience” for the design-curious global nomad. Whether it’s a handcrafted trunk or a finely calibrated laptop bag, the brand speaks a universal language—effortless, tactile, and cosmopolitan.

Before becoming synonymous with handcrafted leather goods and “modern heritage”, Nappa Dori was a survival strategy for founder and creative director Gautam Sinha. Before launching the brand, he ran an outfit called Definite Design, producing belts for a Danish company and menu covers and boxes for Indian clients. By 31, designing for others had lost its charm. He wanted, as he puts it, “a piece of the pie”. An epiphany led him to create his own label, and serendipity led him to its name. The visual of a scrap of calf-leather (nappa) and a spool of thread (dori) on his desk sealed the deal. “It was a name that could travel.” And it did.