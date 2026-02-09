Why Indian skincare scores over Korean routines

Nature’s benefits

One of the most exquisite strengths of Indian skincare lies in its use of revered, time-honoured ingredients drawn from nature’s most precious offerings. Turmeric, sandalwood, saffron, neem, rose, aloe vera, and multani mitti have adorned beauty rituals for centuries, not merely for cosmetic enhancement, but for their deeply therapeutic properties.

These botanicals are naturally abundant in antioxidants, anti-inflammatory compounds, and healing elements that soothe sensitivity, refine pigmentation, and restore clarity. Rather than offering a fleeting glow, Indian traditions work on the deeper harmony of the skin, encouraging long-term vitality and resilience.

Another advantage is Ayurveda’s personalised elegance. Traditional Indian skincare recognises that beauty is never one-size-fits-all. Every individual possesses a unique doshic constitution — Vata, Pitta, or Kapha — and skincare is curated accordingly. Cooling rose and sandalwood calm fiery redness and irritation, while nourishing oils such as almond or sesame envelop dry skin in softness and protection. This bespoke approach creates a ritual of balance and refinement, far more intuitive and enduring than generic routines shaped by global trends.

Indian skincare is also defined by its simplicity, sophistication, and sustainability. Unlike the often elaborate Korean routines involving numerous layers of toners, essences, serums, and masks, Indian rituals embrace fewer, more versatile preparations. A single ubtan — an herbal blend once cherished by royal brides — can cleanse, exfoliate, and illuminate the complexion in one luxurious step. Similarly, facial oils serve as moisturisers, protectors, and age-defying elixirs. This minimal yet potent approach feels indulgent while remaining gentle and respectful of the skin barrier.