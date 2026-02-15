Now it’s skirting the issue

Statement-making skirts are making a comeback like never before. It all started when during Paris Fashion Week last year, the newly-appointed artistic director Matthieu Blazy’s Chanel debut show sent out an array of voluminous skirts which bounced, swooshed and sashayed as models glided on the runway. Back home too, Indian designers have presented their own iterations of the statement skirt, the most recent being Anita Dongre’s Rewild show where she presented brocade skirts ideal for both ceremonial and everyday outings. Jade by Monica Shah recently showcased an array of ceremonial lehenga skirt sublimated with the label’s signature ek taar and kasab work. Designer Abhishek Sharma says that this trend cuts across aesthetics from couture and occasionwear to contemporary luxury. “Designers are using skirts as a canvas for craft, drama and individuality, and that makes them incredibly relevant for 2026,” he says.