Now it’s skirting the issue

Statement-making skirts are making a comeback like never before. It all started when during Paris Fashion Week last year, the newly-appointed artistic director Matthieu Blazy’s Chanel debut show sent out an array of voluminous skirts which bounced, swooshed and sashayed as models glided on the runway. Back home too, Indian designers have presented their own iterations of the statement skirt, the most recent being Anita Dongre’s Rewild show where she presented brocade skirts ideal for both ceremonial and everyday outings. Jade by Monica Shah recently showcased an array of ceremonial lehenga skirt sublimated with the label’s signature ek taar and kasab work. Designer Abhishek Sharma says that this trend cuts across aesthetics from couture and occasionwear to contemporary luxury. “Designers are using skirts as a canvas for craft, drama and individuality, and that makes them incredibly relevant for 2026,” he says.
Fluid Drama
“These skirts flow with you,” says Shweta Kapur, capturing the spirit of the new-age statement skirt. Fluid, comfort-led and quietly dramatic, the modern skirt swaps stiffness for ease, skimming the body without restriction. Kapur notes that this softer iteration allows greater movement, balancing elegance with wearability. The Nora skirt from 431-88 feels almost liquid on the body, moving beautifully while remaining effortless to style—paired with a white tee by day or a soft blouse at night. With the slit and flow doing the heavy lifting, the rest, she suggests, should stay relaxed and undone.
Polished Volume
“Statement skirts offer a sense of occasion without feeling dated,” says designer Richa Khemka. No longer relegated to rare appearances, the reimagined statement skirt has evolved into a wardrobe anchor—designed for repeat wear and effortless reinvention. Styled with everything from crisp shirts to relaxed knits, trainers by day or heels by night, these pieces balance versatility with impact. Designers in India and abroad are embracing volume, texture, and fine craftsmanship—embroidery, feather accents, and layered constructions—introducing drama that feels considered rather than extravagant. After seasons of pared-back dressing, the mood has shifted toward pieces that feel special, intentional, and quietly luxurious.
Tactile Opulence
“After years of pared-down silhouettes, people want clothes that feel joyful and tactile again. Skirts are perfect as they carry drama without restricting comfort,” says designer Shahin Mannan. That sensibility defines the moment: a core silhouette refined to be lighter, impeccably constructed, and effortless to wear, meeting a renewed appetite for craft-led expression. As fashion turns increasingly performative—calendars crowded with weddings, soirées, and red carpets—there’s an ease with folding high-impact pieces into everyday wardrobes. The result is expressive dressing that moves with the body.