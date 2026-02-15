Warp and weft on the walls

For generations, Indian interiors followed a clear visual hierarchy: paintings and prints claimed the walls, while textiles were confined to sofas, beds, and floors. That distinction is now unravelling. From heirloom phulkaris framed like tapestries to contemporary fabric panels treated as collectible art, textiles are reclaiming wall space. Interior stylist and decorator Samir Wadekar has witnessed this shift firsthand. “With constant exposure through interior design magazines, art fairs and Instagram, a vast audience now has access to stunning images of spaces enriched with textiles. This visibility has influenced people into accepting and appreciating textiles as art on a much broader scale.”

As textile wall art enters the realm of serious collecting, rarity has become a powerful currency. Sahiba Madan, founder of Kalakaari Haath, notes, “Today, there is an abundance of almost everything, from heritage craft practices to new-age brands reinterpreting these languages to create a distinct voice. In this context, consumers are getting drawn to owning something rare, unique, and special. Scarcity adds value, but it also brings intention and meaning to a piece.” Curator Lavina Baldota of Santati Exhibitions points out that pricing spans a wide spectrum, shaped by scale, technique, and the intensity of labour involved. Monumental, time-consuming works are increasingly drawing the attention of collectors. “They should be viewed not merely as décor, but as cultural artifacts and craft investments.” Her exhibition Sutr Santati underscored this perspective, with a dedicated curatorial section that presented textiles conceived specifically for wall display rather than wear.