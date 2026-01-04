Art that doesn’t just hang around

Collectible design is shedding its passive role. This limited-edition universe of art furniture and archival prints reimagines everyday objects as sculptural statements—pieces that anchor a room visually while performing with quiet confidence. Dining tables, bar cabinets and towering storage forms blur the boundary between fine art and function.Behind this vision is luxury designer Raseel Gujral Ansal. The collection is structured as a complete experience, complemented by archival art prints. “I wanted to ensure that collectors could bring the intimate, distinct textures and colours of the INSCAPE universe into their homes in a personal way, providing a frame-ready narrative that stands on its own,” says Ansal.

Rarity is integral to the idea. Each piece is meticulously handcrafted and produced in limited editions to honour the craftsmanship and storytelling. “I ensure that what our collectors acquire is truly unique—a singular, sculptural object of art. It’s about creating future heirlooms, pieces that hold their value not just in design, but in their scarcity and the intensive storytelling poured into them,” she says.