Art that doesn’t just hang around

Collectible design is shedding its passive role. This limited-edition universe of art furniture and archival prints reimagines everyday objects as sculptural statements—pieces that anchor a room visually while performing with quiet confidence. Dining tables, bar cabinets and towering storage forms blur the boundary between fine art and function.Behind this vision is luxury designer Raseel Gujral Ansal. The collection is structured as a complete experience, complemented by archival art prints. “I wanted to ensure that collectors could bring the intimate, distinct textures and colours of the INSCAPE universe into their homes in a personal way, providing a frame-ready narrative that stands on its own,” says Ansal.
Rarity is integral to the idea. Each piece is meticulously handcrafted and produced in limited editions to honour the craftsmanship and storytelling. “I ensure that what our collectors acquire is truly unique—a singular, sculptural object of art. It’s about creating future heirlooms, pieces that hold their value not just in design, but in their scarcity and the intensive storytelling poured into them,” she says.
The Baraat: Begum Bar Cabinet captures the collection’s celebratory spirit with digitally printed lacquer depicting a vivid baraat scene. It transforms functional storage into a theatrical focal point. By contrast, Oonchi Baten: Safar 2 Tall Cabinet asserts itself through scale and restraint—crafted in art lacquer, its clean proportions and layered textures allow it to read as contemporary architectural sculpture as much as sophisticated storage.
“The inspiration, frankly, was a deep-seated desire to challenge the status quo. I kept asking myself: ‘Why must art be passive? Why must it remain hung and distant when it can truly breathe with us, shaping the very spaces we inhabit?’,” says Ansal. “INSCAPE is my answer.”
Available at Arzaani Store, Bikaner House, New Delhi