With a touch of whimsy

Good Earth has unveiled its dreamy and whimsical limited-edition tableware collection—Jaipur Rose—created in collaboration with The Palace Atelier museum at City Palace Jaipur. Seeking inspiration in the City Palace’s striking architecture and frescoes, it features intricate motifs of dainty flower vases, botanical bowls, and arched jharokhas reminiscent of Indian heritage. Blooming in a soft colour palette of fuchsia, mint, and rose, each piece is hand-painted and highlighted with 24k gold accents.

Through a contemporary rendition of Jaipur’s heritage on fine bone china, the collection infuses itself with a fresh, modern reinterpretation of the City Palace’s royal splendour. Reflecting Good Earth’s signature approach to design, each piece is crafted for modern hosting. With hi-tea classics such as cake stands, two-tier dessert trays, and platters that feel like painted canvases, Jaipur Rose sets the table ready with its elegant table linen and demitasse sets that stand out with their delicate grandeur.