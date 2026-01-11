A home that knows

In modern homes, opulence is no longer defined by what meets the eye, but by the intelligence humming discreetly beneath the surface. Homes are expected to set moods, secure spaces, optimise energy, streamline routines, and even support staff—effortlessly. The most refined smart homes don’t advertise their intelligence. There are no blinking panels or intrusive interfaces. Instead, technology dissolves into the architecture—intuitive, responsive, and invisible. Whether it’s lighting, HVAC systems, AV setups, appliances, or staff workflows, the form factor remains restrained, blending seamlessly into the interiors rather than competing with them.

“Technology has become a defining layer of modern luxury, completing the home in ways traditional design alone cannot,” says Anuj Ramchandran, Associate Director, Retail Design & Build, Livspace. The secret lies in layered, discreet integration. Indore-based CasaDigi, among India’s leading luxury home automation solution providers, exemplifies this philosophy. Operated via voice commands or mobile interfaces, the system learns behavioural patterns—when lights dim, curtains draw, or specific soundscapes are preferred—and gently automates them without constant intervention. Lighting shifts with circadian rhythms, temperature zones adapt as you move through spaces.

Today, the most sought-after automation features extend beyond convenience. In the consumer electronics space, Samsung’s SmartThings platform has emerged as a preferred control hub. Acting as a unified command centre, it allows users to monitor, control, automate, and schedule routines across devices from a single interface. “Its Bespoke AI feature, integrated across air conditioners, refrigerators, and washing machines, works with the SmartThings platform to deliver an enhanced and seamless experience,” shares Ghufran Alam, Vice President, Digital Appliances Business, Samsung India.