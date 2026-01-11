Let there be light

Much like a classic Chanel handbag elevates an outfit, a sculptural light has become the ultimate investment piece for the home. And if you’re in the market for one, the arrival of London-New York lighting studio Gabriel Scott in Delhi is reason enough to look up. “Our designs balance sculptural boldness with refined detailing, and no two pieces are ever identical due to the artisanal glasswork. Modularity, luxurious materials, and warm, expressive lighting make our collections stand out globally,” says Scott Richler, Founder and CEO.

Case in point: the Welles Chandelier—an interplay of modular geometry that shifts from restrained linear compositions to dramatic, cascading installations. Faceted metal meets luminous, hand-blown glass to create a distinctly architectural presence. In contrast, the Luna Kaleido Pendant leans poetic. Inspired by fine jewellery, its hand-blown glass orbs are strung along a metal rod like gemstones. “We work with specialist glass artisans to achieve the textures, colour gradients and organic forms,” Richler adds.

These aren’t lights you switch on—they’re pieces you collect.