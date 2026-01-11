Sydney designer duo Erin and Jins Kadwood create sharp merino suits

For designer couple Erin Kadwood and Jins Kadwood, The Australian Suit is a study in precision—prized Australian merino, sharpened by Indian embroidery and detailing, engineered for Indian women. “We are the first designers to lead with luxury merino products exclusively for executive women,” says Erin. A post-wedding visit to Savile Row sharpened Erin’s resolve. “I wanted to create a women’s tailoring house that felt truly Australian—relaxed, confident, multicultural—while honouring the Indian diaspora. A suit that an Indian woman executive could wear from a board meeting in Delhi to a flight to Sydney, and feel completely at home.”

Merino does the heavy lifting. Naturally springy and crease-resistant, it stays cool in Asian climates and warm in cooler ones. Each piece is customised post-consultation at their Surry Hills atelier in Sydney: high-waisted trousers with side zip, deep pockets set away from the chest, a wide pleated leg that moves effortlessly across escalators and aircraft seats; a jacket crafted to honour curves and posture. The wool is woven by top-tier mills in Italy and the UK using Woolmark-certified Australian merino.

Art completes the narrative. “We often collaborate with artists and designers in Australia and India to translate artwork into embroidery layouts,” Jins says. These couture expressions surface at their annual fashion-and-art exhibition, House of Dreams—a modern meditation on womanhood.