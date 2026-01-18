Deco the Halls

A stroll around Marine Drive or South Bombay leaves one in awe of the architectural style that is rightfully having its moment: Art Deco. Bold geometry, nautical shapes, and strong colours stay with you. Now you can bring home a Liberty Cinema, or Soona Mahal or even a Shiv Shakti Bhavan. Not a diorama, but a piece of furniture that can be a whole personality. Combining the distinct 20th-century architectural design with wooden artistry, Atelier Bobby Aggarwal has crafted a range of art deco-inspired bar cabinets: Marine Drive Graffiti.

The Art Deco movement turned 100 in 2025, and Mumbai is a living, breathing capital with a bevy of documented and archived Art Deco structures. 1528, to be precise. Drawing inspiration from its aesthetic legacy, Aggarwal has devoted an entire collection of handcrafted bar cabinets to the centenary celebration under his design house, PortsideCafé Furniture Studio.

“I’ve always been enamoured by the distinctive and varied architecture of South Bombay, and Art Deco resonated with me the most,” he says. This collection, which is his contemporary take on the movement, reinterprets geometry, ornamentation, and sense of glamour. Crafted in teak wood and sheathed in printed leather, each bespoke cabinet is rich in tactical designs. “Leather has always been my go-to material, so I’ve incorporated it as a key part of the materiality, alongside wood and brass accents,” adds the Delhi-based designer known for his avant-garde designs. This approach lends the pieces richness and a level of exclusivity that makes them truly special.