From FOMO to FOPO

We’ve all heard of FOMO—that anxious itch that someone else is living a better life than you. But now, FOPO has entered the chat: Fear of People’s Opinions. And unlike FOMO, this one doesn’t just nudge your weekend plans—it rewires how you speak, dress, work, post, love, and sometimes… who you become.

Take Ayesha, 29, a marketing executive who recently spiralled over a routine pitch deck. Not because of the workload—she’s handled far worse—but because of the anticipation. Years ago in college, a professor shredded her presentation in front of a packed class. One humiliating moment, and her brain bookmarked public judgement as danger. Ever since, the stakes have shifted. Fonts, colours, phrasing, stats—nothing escapes scrutiny. “What if they think I’m not smart enough? Or too opinionated? What if they see me as incompetent?” she asks. Her colleagues see someone polished and prepared. They don’t see the mental gymnastics behind the scenes—the self-censorship, the second-guessing, the exhaustion.

FOPO doesn’t stop at boardrooms. It follows people into brunches, breakups, family dinners, and Instagram captions. Ayesha won’t post a joke without running it through a friend or two. She edits her personality like a brand asset—not too loud, not too soft, not too much. Like many, she’s become fluent in social moderation.