Knot just a carpet

In the courtyards of Mandawa’s frescoed havelis, time feels unhurried. Sunlight brushes against painted walls, horses stand still as if paused mid-journey, and hand-knotted rugs unfurl across stone floors—not as décor, but as witnesses. This is the setting for Gaman, a visual campaign by Rajasthan-based rug studio Greyweave, created to represent its latest collection, Virasat.
Gaman, which means ‘movement’ or ‘journey’ in Sanskrit, is not a conventional campaign. It is conceived as a passage of cultures, materialism, and memory. “We didn’t want to present Virasat as something frozen in time,” says Neha Kapoor, co-founder of Greyweave. “For us, tradition is alive. It moves, travels, absorbs, and transforms.”
Virasat comprises 10 hand-knotted rug designs, all made using pure wool and silk. At its heart is a desire to revisit heritage as a living archive—one shaped by centuries of exchange along routes such as the Silk Road, where India conversed with Persia and Central Asia through colour, pattern, and material.
The palette of Virasat reflects this lineage. Deep reds, blacks, greens, and golds dominate; these hues were historically derived from vegetable dyes and seen in Persian carpets. “Earlier, colours were never pastel,” Kapoor explains. “They were rich, primary, and natural.” She points to indigo as an example of shared heritage: known as indigo in India, lapis in parts of Central Asia, the colour itself becomes a metaphor for cultural dialogue.
Motifs, too, are drawn from history but reinterpreted for the present. Paisleys, variously seen as mangoes, cypress trees, or symbols of fertility, appear alongside floral patterns, jali-like geometries and garden layouts reminiscent of Persian charbaghs. Greyweave’s own journey mirrors this philosophy. Founded in 2021 by Neha Kapoor and her husband Vikas Gupta, the brand builds on a 40-year family legacy of manufacturing hand-knotted rugs for global markets. Even its name reflects balance. “Grey exists between black and white,” Kapoor explains. “It’s about coexistence, not extremes. And weave is the quiet conversation between the maker and the material.”