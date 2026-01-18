Knot just a carpet

In the courtyards of Mandawa’s frescoed havelis, time feels unhurried. Sunlight brushes against painted walls, horses stand still as if paused mid-journey, and hand-knotted rugs unfurl across stone floors—not as décor, but as witnesses. This is the setting for Gaman, a visual campaign by Rajasthan-based rug studio Greyweave, created to represent its latest collection, Virasat.

Gaman, which means ‘movement’ or ‘journey’ in Sanskrit, is not a conventional campaign. It is conceived as a passage of cultures, materialism, and memory. “We didn’t want to present Virasat as something frozen in time,” says Neha Kapoor, co-founder of Greyweave. “For us, tradition is alive. It moves, travels, absorbs, and transforms.”

Virasat comprises 10 hand-knotted rug designs, all made using pure wool and silk. At its heart is a desire to revisit heritage as a living archive—one shaped by centuries of exchange along routes such as the Silk Road, where India conversed with Persia and Central Asia through colour, pattern, and material.