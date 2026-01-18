Lifestyle

Let’s brooch the topic

This wedding season, get your glam on with these stunning brooches
Rachna Srivastava
Updated on
2 min read

Manish Malhotra High Jewellery

Manish Malhotra’s exquisite brooches are the most sought-after ones. As seen on celebrities, each one is made with precious metals and stones, and entails hundreds of hours of craftsmanship. A signature of the couturier, these pins are one-of-a-kind.

Price: Upon request

Tyrel Polki and Diamond Brooch from Tyaani by Karan Johar

Crafted in 18-carat gold, this inimitable brooch from Karan Johar’s brand has natural, uncut polki diamonds and gemstones. It is made-to-order and customisable.

Price: Rs 6,41,600

Jadau 18 Karat Gold Brooch Pin at Swadesh

Ornate and quintessential, this one’s made with 18K gold, polki diamonds, emeralds, pearls and tanzanites. The peacock and floral motifs look stunning.

Price: Rs 4,14,990

GLAMIRA Brooch Gervas

This 14K white gold piece, featuring 14-carat, cabochon round garnet and real diamond accent stones, is a stunning accentuation for any outfit. Customise it according to your choice of precious stones and create something that is uniquely you.

Price: Rs 46,49,269

Darbar-e-Noor Brooch by Shreem Jewels

This 22K gold piece with semi-precious green onyx, ruby pink stones, and white diamonds is ideal for traditionalists. The stones are embedded using the traditional jewellery-making technique of jadtar. It is timeless and gender neutral.

Price: RS 2,11,150

