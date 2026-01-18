Let’s brooch the topic

Manish Malhotra High Jewellery
Manish Malhotra’s exquisite brooches are the most sought-after ones. As seen on celebrities, each one is made with precious metals and stones, and entails hundreds of hours of craftsmanship. A signature of the couturier, these pins are one-of-a-kind.
Price: Upon request
Tyrel Polki and Diamond Brooch from Tyaani by Karan Johar
Crafted in 18-carat gold, this inimitable brooch from Karan Johar’s brand has natural, uncut polki diamonds and gemstones. It is made-to-order and customisable.
Price: Rs 6,41,600
Jadau 18 Karat Gold Brooch Pin at Swadesh
Ornate and quintessential, this one’s made with 18K gold, polki diamonds, emeralds, pearls and tanzanites. The peacock and floral motifs look stunning.
Price: Rs 4,14,990
GLAMIRA Brooch Gervas
This 14K white gold piece, featuring 14-carat, cabochon round garnet and real diamond accent stones, is a stunning accentuation for any outfit. Customise it according to your choice of precious stones and create something that is uniquely you.
Price: Rs 46,49,269
Darbar-e-Noor Brooch by Shreem Jewels
This 22K gold piece with semi-precious green onyx, ruby pink stones, and white diamonds is ideal for traditionalists. The stones are embedded using the traditional jewellery-making technique of jadtar. It is timeless and gender neutral.
Price: RS 2,11,150