NIFT@40: Designing Inclusive Futures

A Year of Conversations, Creativity, and Collective Memory

The NIFT@40 journey began with a striking presence at Bharat Tex 2025, where a specially curated exhibition traced the institution’s evolution: its pedagogical shifts, its collaborations, and its impact on Indian textiles and crafts. Visitors were drawn to the “NIFT Palette”, a thoughtfully designed showcase that allowed global audiences to view India’s fashion language through the eyes of its young creators.

Across campuses, the anniversary year unfolded like a festival of ideas. Student-led activities like logo design competitions, poster and photography contests, creative recycling assignments, and sustainable packaging challenges filled studios and corridors with an energy reminiscent of NIFT’s earliest days. These exercises were far more than celebrations; they were provocations, asking students to reimagine identity, space, and sustainability. A selection of classroom visual-merchandising projects is even being planned for implementation, ensuring that the celebrations leave tangible imprints on the physical campuses.

Alumni engagement has been equally significant. Distinguished graduates from the earliest batches have been returning to their alma mater as guests of honour at convocations. Their presence, seasoned by decades in the industry, has added depth to the celebrations. Masterclasses by prominent alumni and industry leaders have allowed the current generation of students to see possibilities that extend far beyond the classroom.

The event Chhaap, held in Hyderabad, offered a powerful glimpse into NIFT’s longstanding commitment to cluster development. It highlighted the institute’s partnership with craft communities, showing how design interventions have enabled artisans to sustain traditional practices while adapting to contemporary markets. This continuing bond between NIFT and India’s textile clusters forms the moral centrepiece of the anniversary celebrations.