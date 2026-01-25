Bag bulletin

This year is all about the comeback bag. Dior’s bow bag, Louis Vuitton’s Side Trunk PM and Gucci’s revived GG Marmont prove nostalgia works best when refreshed, not repeated. And today’s luxury clients want craft, not just logos. “Clients are finding joy in unexpected embroideries and craft techniques, and unique pieces they can mix and match,” says Shivam Punjya, Founder & Creative Director of Behno.
Playful heritage
2026 is bringing whimsy to the accessories world as newly minted artistic directors inject humour and fresh language into heritage houses. Jonathan Anderson’s Dior bow bag treats the bow like couture sculpture in natural grain lambskin, while Louis Vuitton’s Side Trunk riffs on the maison’s original luggage with leather, gold-toned hardware and that unmistakable S-lock. But it’s not just about looking cute on the arm. “Consumers today are seeking pieces that carry meaning, history, and emotional value — not just trend appeal,” says Sahil Malik, Founder of Da Milano. “This is especially true for Gen Z, who are deeply emotion-driven; they don’t just buy products, they buy stories.”
Utilitarian elegance
Roomy luxury bags are having a moment, spotted on influencers and pop stars alike. Gucci’s new Giglio, unveiled at Cruise 2026 in Florence, packs compartments, a detachable pouch and signature Web trims, while Chanel’s viral 25 has become the go-to for Dua Lipa and Jennie. Designed to work from daytime errands to polished tailoring, these spacious totes play well with blazers, dresses, workwear and elevated off-duty looks. As Mohit Jain, Founder & CEO of Miraggio puts it, “Shoulder bags are the most versatile of the lot; they work well with relaxed, everyday outfits like denim, flowy dresses or casual sets, and can easily be dressed up or down depending on colour and texture.”
chain reaction
Metal-hardware bags are having an evening moment—part jewellery, part arm candy. Gucci brings back the GG Marmont for Fall/Winter ’25 with faceted chain straps, enamelled hardware and soft matelassé leather, proving metal can add instant gravitas to a look. Stylist Vikram Seth suggests letting these chain bags take the spotlight. “Pair it with clean silhouettes, slip dresses, tailored sets or monochrome looks,” he says. Co-founder and designer Ritika Gupta of Tann-ed agrees: “A slinky dress, an open neckline, bare arms, an easy sari, or a bias-cut skirt with a tank works wonderfully with metallic chain bags.” Yes, top-handle totes still satisfy the form-meets-function crowd, but the modern buyer wants pieces that move easily from day to night.