Bag bulletin

This year is all about the comeback bag. Dior’s bow bag, Louis Vuitton’s Side Trunk PM and Gucci’s revived GG Marmont prove nostalgia works best when refreshed, not repeated. And today’s luxury clients want craft, not just logos. “Clients are finding joy in unexpected embroideries and craft techniques, and unique pieces they can mix and match,” says Shivam Punjya, Founder & Creative Director of Behno.

Playful heritage

2026 is bringing whimsy to the accessories world as newly minted artistic directors inject humour and fresh language into heritage houses. Jonathan Anderson’s Dior bow bag treats the bow like couture sculpture in natural grain lambskin, while Louis Vuitton’s Side Trunk riffs on the maison’s original luggage with leather, gold-toned hardware and that unmistakable S-lock. But it’s not just about looking cute on the arm. “Consumers today are seeking pieces that carry meaning, history, and emotional value — not just trend appeal,” says Sahil Malik, Founder of Da Milano. “This is especially true for Gen Z, who are deeply emotion-driven; they don’t just buy products, they buy stories.”