Product Review: Pudding Crush

Though I’m sold out on powder blushes, this cream blush took me by surprise for its performance. Luxiora’s Blurré Pudding Blush is the first product in a long time that made me rethink my loyalties. It’s got this playful, pudding-like bounce in the pot that sounds gimmicky until you actually tap it on. The texture melts in, settles down to a soft matte, and somehow manages to look like skin—flushed, blurred and kind of perfect without trying too hard. Most cream blushes either go dewy and slippery or disappear the moment the humidity clocks in. This one gives a cloud-like wash of colour that sticks around even through metro runs, sweaty meetings, and full-blown traffic jams. No creasing, no weird patches, no heavy face feeling.

Application is where this blush becomes a little bit of a game. Fingers give you that quick “I woke up cute” vibe, a dense brush suddenly makes you look sculpted and editorial, and a powder puff? Shockingly airbrushed, like soft-focus mode IRL. And a tiny amount is enough—the pot will probably outlive all your current crushes. Extra points for playing nice with base makeup. It doesn’t lift foundation, doesn’t pill, and looks great even on bare skin when you want that no-makeup-but-definitely-makeup thing. If you love the look of clean, smoothed-out, softly blurred cheeks but can’t commit to the grease or weight of most cream formulas, this one earns its hype.