The shape of water

For a designer who spends his downtime deep-sea diving, water was never going to remain just a metaphor. In Sirens Rising, Gaurav Gupta channels that obsession into couture that moves, ripples and refracts like the element itself. Shot in Goa against rocky coves and shifting light, the campaign explores movement, transformation and quiet power. The location wasn’t just aesthetic; it shaped the garments. “It felt less like staging a campaign and more like letting the collection exist in its natural element,” says Gupta.

Water has long been a personal anchor for the designer, who often deep-sea dives. “Diving quietens the mind and heightens awareness,” he shares. That emotion surfaces in the way the garments drape, ripple and interact with the body. Infinity brooches appear throughout the collection as symbolic anchors. “For me, symbolism and craftsmanship are inseparable,” Gupta says. “Symbolism should never overpower the craft; it should quietly coexist with it.”