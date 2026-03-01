Plating opulence

In luxury, longevity is rarely accidental. It is built on trust, discretion and a design language that outlives trends. As The House of Rose turns 45, the Mumbai-based jewellery maison finds itself at an inflection point—rooted firmly in legacy, yet ready to widen its vocabulary.

The anniversary was marked at its Ballard Estate flagship with a rare archival showcase. For the first time, patrons loaned treasured pieces back to the house, allowing them to be displayed together in a curated exposition. “It was not just a showcase of objects, but a reflection of relationships, trust, and shared history,” says Biren Vaidya, managing director of the Rose Group.

“At 45, this feels like a very natural and deeply considered evolution for Rose,” Vaidya reflects. “Jewellery has always been our foundation, but the soul of the brand was never limited to adornment alone.” From the beginning, he adds, the brand has celebrated life’s moments, “both extraordinary and everyday.” The move into tableware—with price points reaching a little over Rs 2 lakh—suggests a broader understanding of luxury today—one that extends beyond occasion dressing into daily rituals.