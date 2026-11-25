Cold-pressed products have become increasingly popular among health-conscious consumers. From premium cold-pressed juices to traditionally extracted cooking oils, the term cold-pressed is often associated with better nutritional quality. But does the processing method actually make a difference? Interestingly, the answer is different for juice and oil.

Cold-pressed juice is produced using a hydraulic or slow-pressing mechanism that extracts liquid from fruits and vegetables without relying on high-speed rotating blades. Conventional centrifugal juicers, on the other hand, use rapidly spinning blades to separate juice from the pulp.

The popular belief is that cold pressing generates less heat and oxidation, thereby preserving more vitamins, antioxidants, and other beneficial plant compounds.