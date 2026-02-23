Final day tomorrow for Beena S Unnikrishnan’s 'Ekaa' in Delhi

“This, for me, is a spiritual journey,” says artist Dr. Beena S Unnikrishnan. “I actually wanted to paint Maha Tripura Sundari, as she represents universal feminine power — to understand her better. That thought led me to the 64 Yoginis. It was never a planned project. I never imagined I would enter a subject like this.”

The 64 paintings, created between 2015 and 2020, are now on view at Delhi’s India Habitat Centre as part of her travelling exhibition ‘Ekaa: The One’. The show began in Kochi on January 15 and is travelling across 16 states over 81 days, covering more than 10,000 kilometres.

The four-day exhibition in Delhi presents all 64 paintings along with guided walkthroughs, background material, audience sessions, and a documentary screening. Y64: Whispers of the Unseen, directed by Dr Jain Joseph, Head of NEO Film School, and produced by Beena, documents her travels to Yogini temple sites across India, including Hirapur, Ranipur-Jharial, Bhedaghat, Vidisha, Dudhai, Badoh, and Morena.