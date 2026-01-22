The catwalks of art

When the country opened up to streaming visuals from across the globe not so long ago, after an era of Doordarshan, many experienced jaw-dropping reactions after their first encounter with fashion, courtesy a wildly popular channel called FTV. Until then, the only haute couture that one ever came across was the much-awaited Miss India pageant on national TV.

The stunning designs opened up realms that many small towners hardly knew existed. Alas, the local tailors could never keep up! Long before these catwalks introduced us to the world of glamour, there have always been artists who used dressing as a means to make a statement, much like the art they created.

Their clothes were often an extension of their lives, reflecting their beliefs. The art, the artist, and the persona were but one whole package.