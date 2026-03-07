How memory shapes belonging in Debasish Mukherjee’s exhibition in Delhi

“Memory often gathers like clouds. At times it becomes dense and heavy, at others light and drifting,” says artist Debasish Mukherjee. “There are moments when even a strong light cannot pass through it, and others when the faintest sound finds its way in.”

These reflections form the conceptual foundation of Mukherjee’s recently concluded exhibition ‘Abr Kyā Chīz Hai? / What Really Is a Cloud’ at Delhi’s Akar Prakar Gallery. Emerging from over three decades of the artist’s life in the capital, the exhibition explores memory, space, and displacement—ideas that have long remained central to his artistic practice.

The title of the show draws inspiration from a celebrated couplet by Mirza Ghalib:

Sabza o gul kahāñ se aa.e haiñ,

abr kyā chiiz hai havā kyā hai

In the verse, the poet marvels at the physical world, questioning the nature of plants, clouds, and wind, suggesting that these elements might be illusions or manifestations of a divine mystery. Mukherjee’s works echo this curiosity, reflecting on the shifting and elusive nature of memory and belonging.