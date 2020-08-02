STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Books

Shankkar Aiyar interview: It is delusional to think flyover economics answers public policy failures

Shankkar Aiyar’s book 'The Gated Republic' describes itself as an inquiry into the history and politics of public policy and the anatomy of failure.

Published: 02nd August 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2020 05:48 PM   |  A+A-

Shankkar Aiyar’s book 'The Gated Republic'

Shankkar Aiyar’s book 'The Gated Republic'

Shankkar Aiyar’s book 'The Gated Republic' describes itself as an inquiry into the history and politics of public policy and the anatomy of failure. It is an acute commentary with evidence of how and why millions of  Indians are “desperately seceding, as soon as their incomes allow, from dependence on government for most basic of services”. 

The Gated Republic is your third book. How would you characterise each book?

Each book is an answer to a question. Accidental India was about why things don’t happen—it proved transformative change comes only when there is a crisis. The second book looked at how things happen when they happen—it chronicled the creation of the world’s largest identity platform amidst the systemic landscape across two regimes with opposing ideologies. The Gated Republic looks at persistence of apathy despite the silent crises in delivery of the most basic obligations. All three books urge awareness and activism. Democracy is not a spectator sport.

Why did you choose to write The Gated Republic now?

India is at an inflection point, the cusp of ability and aspiration. No country has shifted orbits without investing in health, education, water, power and security. It is delusional to think flyover economics or gated solutions are the answer to public policy failures and can take the country over the jam.

Unlike your previous books, this is more sombre, even pessimistic. Does Aiyar, the political economy analyst, see no hope ahead?

I do not think it is pessimistic. It is a realistic assessment—a call to people across quintiles of income and privilege to wake up and realise that a corroding, corrugated foundation can sustain neither the economy nor society.

Your book brings out the failure of government to deliver in gutwrenching detail and yet you say government must provide these services. 

It is the moral obligation of the government to provide these five basic services. The modern world affords governments to choose any and every model of delivery—public, private or PPP. The proviso being that the government will pay for, hold oversight and be accountable.

What is the biggest lesson of the pandemic and what is the one positive India can leverage in the post-COVID world?

Lesson number one is state capacity matters. Countries with better public systems have done better. The accelerated adoption of telemedicine, Zoom classes and work-from-home shows technology can help India bridge many of its deficits. The share of women in the workforce has been at a historic low. Participation of women can be addressed with hybrid work-from-home models.

You split your time between India and North America. Do you see democracies such as India, Canada and the US working together?

Protectionism of the ‘on our own’ kind is seductive now, but economics matters. If India plays its cards well it could emerge as the host for collaborative innovation and production.

Stay up to date on all the latest Books news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
The Gated Republic Shankkar Aiyar Shankkar Aiyar interview
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India’s low virus deaths due to location?
For representational purposes
Younger kids can spread Covid-19 just like adults
Image for representation
Coronavirus triggering suicidal thoughts: Experts
Clint Mathew and Jossey Antony (Photo | Express)
Girl falls for movie hero, a blind teacher, & they marry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Democrats want to destroy USA, they are sick: Donald Trump
Till Thursday Manipur had reported 2,505 COVID-19 cases (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Youth Congress members protest against 'Bhabhi ji Papad' and rising COVID19 cases
Gallery
Juventus crashed to their second consecutive defeat as the Serie A champions finished their season with a 3-1 home loss against Roma on Saturday, days before their Champions League campaign resumes. However, they lifted the league trophy as the game was inconsequential in the big picture. IN PIC: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon hold the Serie A trophy. (Photo | AP)
Best pictures as Cristiano Ronaldo lifts first Serie A with Juventus 
Muslims worldwide marked the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year's pilgrimage and celebrations. IN PIC: A young woman prays during Eid al-Adha prayers at the historical Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
Eid 2020 in pics: From Hagia Sophia to Jama Masjid, Muslim worshippers use masks, keep distance while offering Eid al-Adha prayers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp