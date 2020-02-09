Home Lifestyle Books

INTERVIEW | We all go through the same emotions, says Papa CJ

The international stand-up comedian opens up about his life from Kolkata to Oxford in his memoir Naked

Published: 09th February 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2020 12:53 PM   |  A+A-

Papa CJ

Papa CJ

By Bindu Gopal Rao
Express News Service

For someone who has been hailed ‘the global face of Indian stand-up’ and ‘one of the most influential comedians around the world’, Papa CJ has always believed in taking the unchartered trajectory. He quit his corporate job for comedy after visiting the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2004 and has been awarded Asia’s and India’s Best Stand-up Comedian. He tells us more in this exclusive tête-a-tête.

Your book is named after your eponymous show. What made you write your memoir? 

To be honest the publisher came to me after they saw the show and said this must be a book. I had zero motivation initially. After all, you write a book because you might get money from it, but we know there is no money in publishing. Or you write a book because you have a story that you are dying to tell; I tell my stories on stage where there is instant gratification.

With a book there is a long gestation period. What finally motivated me was the fact that the medium of writing offered me the luxury of having a lot more richness and detail. The nature of stand-up is that we remove every extra word so that we can get to the punch line as soon as possible. Luckily my editor has not changed the book and I can take the flak completely if it does not work.

In fact, I wrote the first draft in 10 days and my editor returned it saying there was not enough pain in it. This made me dig a little deeper and uncover layers of emotion. My closest friend Chetan told me this is a book that is about your life and your life is not a joke. He said I want you to write a book that my daughters will be inspired by so I intentionally focused not to force-fit jokes as I did not want to get in the way of the narrative.

How hard was it to put out everything about yourself in black and white? 

It is a daunting task for a first-time author, because it is not a piece of fiction. Even when I am doing stand-up, I am being vulnerable. But since the audience is in front of me, I have the limited ability to adapt and have some effect on how they process what I am presenting to them. With the book, I did not have that. In November as part of my ‘Happiness’ project I spent an hour speaking to people without being judgmental and I found that today people are so lonely.

Social media has created this need for external validation where there is no human connection. With Naked I found that the audiences were connecting with me at an emotional level and I felt I owed it to my reader to give the same experience. We all go through the same emotions and while they read my story, I want them to reflect on their lives. 

What has been the best feedback you have received on your book? 

There have been a lot of positive messages. The best was when people said they have both laughed and cried when they read the book. 

You are exploring an audio version of the book. Also, any plans for a screen adaptation?

My publisher has print and ebook rights for India. For the audio book I am in talks with Audible. I want to do this as when someone listens to it, it will feel like I am sitting next to them and talking to them. It is very arrogant to think that someone must make a movie on my life but if the story is strong enough I am happy to explore it.

Who would you like to play you?

I could play myself (laughs). But I always thought that Imran Khan has a very good sense of comedy and may suit the role.

What attracts you to stand-up comedy?

It’s the high of making people laugh. Over time you learn that different kind of audiences enjoy your show differently. The test of an audience is not how much they are laughing and clapping but when you pause how much silence there is as then you know they are hanging on to every single word.

Do you believe Indians have a sense of humour?

Yes, 100 per cent, I have been making a living doing stand-up comedy for the last 12 years. When you start you do easy jokes, observational comedy and then perhaps veer to shock comedy but eventually you have to be funny. They say it takes you 10 years to find your voice in comedy and your audience will find you.

Your future plans?

I am not the guy who has a plan but I am the kind of person who is always open to possibilities. I am genuinely motivated by trying to bring joy to others and uplifting people. So, I would like to be able to do that in whatever capacity I can.

Naked
By: Papa CJ
Publisher: Westland
Pages: 256
Price: Rs 499

Stay up to date on all the latest Books news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Papa CJ Naked
India Matters
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaks during 'Strategic Outlook India session' at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos. (Photo| PTI)
Train fare hike is miniscule, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Citizenship Act spurs crossover of religious minorities from Pakistan
The girl’s kin objected to the wedding, citing the man’s dwarfism | Express
For this Tamil Nadu couple, love stands taller than any barrier
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Centre comes up with plan to monitor diseases in wild birds
Delhi elections 2020: How did voters feel after casting their vote?
Gallery
As polling for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi on Saturday concluded on a peaceful note, check out what the Exit Polls have to say.
AAP vs BJP vs Congress: Find out who Exit Polls predict as the winner in Delhi
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp