Penguin announces Manohar Parrikar’s biography

By Express News Service

On the eve of the first death anniversary of former Union Defence Minister, former Chief Minister of Goa, late Manohar Parrikar, Penguin Random House India announces the acquisition of the first biography of the late politician. The book written by veteran journalists Sadguru Patil and Mayabhushan Nagvenkar, will be published in April 2020 under the Ebury Press imprint of Penguin Random House. It is currently available for pre-order on e-commerce websites.

Both the authors in their careers as journalists have many times written and interviewed the politician. They have closely followed his rise in politics and witnessed the many battles he had to undergo in his life.

According to Patil, “Parrikar was a towering personality, who defined an era in Goa’s politics, after the turbulent 1990s which produced 13 chief ministers in a decade. A four-time Chief Minister and Defence Minister, he had the talent, intellect and the drive to achieve, perhaps even more.”

Nagvenkar says, “The biography is in part, a lively scrapbook of his Tom Sawyer-like childhood and youth, as well as a no-holds-barred report card of his subsequent political journey, through the voices of people who knew him, many of them intimately.”

According to the publishers, the book is pegged as a ‘Zero-to Hero’ story, of the man who changed the way mainstream India looked at Goa and the political goings-on in India’s smallest state. Parrikar came from a humble background and rose to become one of the most sought after leaders of Goa. Milee Ashwarya, Publisher, Ebury Publishing and Vintage Publishing, Penguin Random House India, says, “Parrikar was a popular, astute and grassroots leader of the BJP. He chose to work until his last days, and left a mark wherever he went.”