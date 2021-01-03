STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Books

'Breasts and eggs' book revie: Being a woman

Mieko Kawakami’s first full-scale novel to be translated from Japanese into English is a rare portrait of contemporary working class womanhood.

Published: 03rd January 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2021 02:01 PM   |  A+A-

The book also consists of a number of snatches of ‘girly conversations’—about everything from men to motherhood, looks and other women.

The book also consists of a number of snatches of ‘girly conversations’—about everything from men to motherhood, looks and other women.

By Neha Kirpal
Express News Service

In this intimate book, we encounter three women in a poor suburb of Tokyo—30-year-old writer Natsuko, her 39-year-old sister Makiko from Osaka and Makiko’s 12-year-old daughter Midoriko, who for the last six months has been communicating with her mother only through writing. Makiko and Natsuko were brought up by their mother and grandmother—their father was drunk, never worked and beat up their mother. When their caregivers died of cancer, both sisters were forced to work at bars and restaurants in order to earn a living.

Makiko is a single mother who split with her husband when she was pregnant and works at a bar in Shobashi. Her daughter, Midoriko, is anxious when her mother, despairing the loss of her looks, wants to go in for a breast enhancement surgery. “Happiness can be defined all kinds of ways, but human beings, consciously or unconsciously, are always pulling for their own version of happiness.” Midoriko’s journal entries have her pondering among other things about teenage angst in the form of her puberty and periods—and are somewhat reminiscent of Judy Blume’s tone in the 1970 young adult novel Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

Eight years later, as a single woman who wants to have a baby of her own through sperm donation, Natsuko researches all the different challenges involved in the do-it-yourself project. She finds that while infertility treatment using third-party sperm had been happening in Japan for over 60 years, resulting in over 10,000 births, hospitals only treated married couples who had undergone conventional infertility procedures and discovered that the husband was sterile. Unmarried women and same-sex couples who wanted kids were not allowed access to treatment. After poring over tonnes of information on the subject, Natsuko realises that all the books and blogs cater to couples, and that no one had published anything on the experience of a single mother who has used sperm from a volunteer.

She finds, however, that there are websites where men offer their sperm directly, but a vast majority of the children born as a result are in the dark about the circumstances of their birth, tricked by the people closest to them. When Natsuko meets a direct donor, a stranger from the internet, she is not very convinced. Along the way, she finds a friend in Jun Aizawa, himself a child of a donor, and the two begin to share thoughts about their lives, fears and concerns—and soon, develop feelings for each other. Finally, Natsuko has Aizawa’s baby girl through artificial insemination, and decides to raise her on her own.

Singer-songwriter and bestselling author Mieko Kawakami’s first full-scale novel to be translated from Japanese into English is a rare portrait of contemporary working class womanhood in Japan. While sharing Natsuko’s inhibitions and anxieties, Kawakami delves further into various questions about donor conception and surrogacy—subtly highlighting several gender biases and prejudices that exist in Japanese society, and how the country lags behind in the policy debate surrounding reproductive ethics.

The book also consists of a number of snatches of ‘girly conversations’—about everything from men to motherhood, looks and other women. Kawakami’s voice and rhythm is comparable with and often reminds one of the brilliant style of writing of one of Japan’s most celebrated writers, Haruki Murakami.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mieko Kawakami Breasts and Eggs
India Matters
A vaccination dry run underway in Daryaganj, Delhi, on Saturday (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
When can I get Covid vaccine, how to register for it: Here are all you need to know
Drugs Controller General of India DCGI Dr V G Somani along with Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau K S Dhatwalia R during a press conference in Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccines 110% safe, impotency rumours nonsense: DCGI
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)
Shiv Sena confident of renaming Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar
Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane (Photo | AP)
Ajinkya Rahane is born to lead, he's brave and smart captain: Ian Chappell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Garbage piled up near Muttukadu beach (Express photo | Sri Loganathan V)
WATCH| Tonnes of trash wash ashore at Kovalam beach near Chennai
Farmers during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Heavy rains, winter add to woes of farmers protesting at Delhi borders
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp